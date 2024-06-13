Menu

Canada

Police seek suspect after hate-motivated assault in downtown Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Prevention is key to addressing increasing hate crime trend in Alberta: OPV study'
Prevention is key to addressing increasing hate crime trend in Alberta: OPV study
A new study by the Organization for the Prevention of Violence shows hate is steadily increasing in Alberta, and the group recommends more preventive action. Associate Michele St-Amant joins Global News Calgary to explain – Apr 23, 2023
Calgary police are looking for a woman who is believed to be responsible for a hate-motivated assault in the downtown core in late April.

On April 28 at around 5 p.m., police said three women were exiting the Central Library and walking toward the City Hall CTrain station when they were approached by another woman who shouted obscenities and gestured aggressively toward one of the women in the group.

Police said the victim, who was concerned about her and her friend’s safety, asked the group to move to a safer location while asking the suspect to leave them alone. The suspect continued to follow the victim while shouting at her.

Police also said the suspect tried to burn the victim’s face with a lit cigarette and eventually struck the victim in the face before throwing a travel-style coffee mug at her.

The victim continued walking away to a safe location and called police, according to a news release on Thursday.

Police described the suspect as a woman between 50 and 60 years old with short black hair. She was wearing a short black jacket with a scarf around her neck and carrying a pink purse at the time of the assault.

Calgary police are looking for a woman who is believed to be responsible for a hate-motivated assault in the downtown core in late April. 
Calgary police are looking for a woman who is believed to be responsible for a hate-motivated assault in the downtown core in late April. Calgary Police Service/Supplied
Trending Now

“Based on the disparaging remarks this woman used, it is clear that this incident was motivated by hate,” Const. Matt Messenger said in an emailed statement. Messenger is also the hate crime co-ordinator of the Calgary Police Service’s hate crime prevention team.

“The victim was with a group of friends who were going about their day in our city, and have now been left feeling scared, humiliated and discriminated against all because of who they are. This is unacceptable.”

Those with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

