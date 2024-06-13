2 teens arrested in stabbing on Toronto transit bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after an argument on board a city transit bus escalated into a stabbing.

Police say the two teens have been treated for their injuries in hospital.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed after a verbal argument broke out on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city’s west end.

They say one teen was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital.

Investigators say the other teen fled but was later found by officers and treated for his injuries in hospital.

Police say both teens are facing unspecified charges.

STABBING: UPDATE

Berry Rd/Park Lawn Rd

5:53 pm

-second male has been located by police

-he is in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries

-his injuries are considered non life threatening#GO1278517

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 13, 2024