Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 teens arrested in stabbing on Toronto transit bus: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2024 2:03 pm
1 min read
The scene of the stabbing in the Park Lawn and Berry roads area. View image in full screen
The scene of the stabbing in the Park Lawn and Berry roads area. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after an argument on board a city transit bus escalated into a stabbing.

Police say the two teens have been treated for their injuries in hospital.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed after a verbal argument broke out on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city’s west end.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say one teen was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital.

Investigators say the other teen fled but was later found by officers and treated for his injuries in hospital.

Police say both teens are facing unspecified charges.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices