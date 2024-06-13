2 teens arrested in stabbing on Toronto transit bus: police

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after an argument on board a city transit bus escalated into a stabbing.
Police say the two teens have been treated for their injuries in hospital.
Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed after a verbal argument broke out on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city’s west end.
They say one teen was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital.
Investigators say the other teen fled but was later found by officers and treated for his injuries in hospital.
Police say both teens are facing unspecified charges.
- Alleged mastermind in major data theft, fraud at Desjardins among 4 arrested
- 5 people arrested in case of 20-year-old man killed at Quebec train station
- Atlanta food court shooting, bus hijacking in single day put city on edge
- Teen shot, killed by off-duty guard while returning airsoft gun in Washington
Comments