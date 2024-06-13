Menu

Politics

Calls for B.C. auditor general to review wastewater plant fiasco

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 1:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver households to foot bill for $4B North Shore wastewater plant'
Metro Vancouver households to foot bill for $4B North Shore wastewater plant
After a Metro Vancouver board meeting, a vote has passed that will see Metro Vancouver households help pay for the North Shore wastewater plant – May 31, 2024
A group of municipal politicians is calling for a review into how a North Shore wastewater treatment plant went billions over budget.

Seven city councillors from across the Lower Mainland want auditor general Michael Pickup to investigate the cost overruns.

The currently unfinished project by Metro Vancouver was initially pegged at $500 million but that’s gone up to nearly $4 billion.

The councillors said taxpayers saddled with paying that bill deserve to know what went wrong and the auditor general has the authority to investigate.

“There has to be some responsibility,” Kash Heed, a Richmond city councillor, told Global News. “Proper figures going forward.”

Click to play video: 'Wastewater treatment plant debacle'
Wastewater treatment plant debacle
To pay for the project, Metro Vancouver voted to divide the costs across the region.

North Shore homeowners will pay the most, an extra $590 per year on their utility bills for 30 years.

“We only have one taxpayer here in British Columbia. We don’t have a multi-pot of money that we can depend on to cover these projects. So at the end of the day, the accountability has to be put in place,” Heed added.

