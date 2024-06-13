Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Penticton shooting considered targeted: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 10:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Overall crime down 5% in Penticton'
Overall crime down 5% in Penticton
The latest statistics from Penticton RCMP show a significant decline in some areas of crime. However, some local business owners believe that isn’t the case. Taya Fast reports. – Nov 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a Wednesday morning shooting in Penticton, B.C., appears to be targeted.

At around 7 a.m., a man was shot in the leg in the 100 block of Westhills Drive, RCMP said in a press release.

Police said he was taken to an area hospital and is now in stable condition and receiving ongoing treatment for a serious injury.

Click to play video: 'Crisis Response Team officially launches in Penticton'
Crisis Response Team officially launches in Penticton
Trending Now

“The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but appears to be a targeted incident with no identified risk to the public,” RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices