Penticton shooting considered targeted: RCMP

Police say a Wednesday morning shooting in Penticton, B.C., appears to be targeted.

At around 7 a.m., a man was shot in the leg in the 100 block of Westhills Drive, RCMP said in a press release.

Police said he was taken to an area hospital and is now in stable condition and receiving ongoing treatment for a serious injury.

“The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but appears to be a targeted incident with no identified risk to the public,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.