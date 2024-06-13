14-year-old boy suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in east Toronto late Wednesday, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Claremore Avenue and Kingston Road at 9:45 p.m.

A 2006 Infinity G35 sedan being driven by a 66-year-old man was heading west on Kingston Road approaching Claremore Avenue, police said.

The victim was walking across the street, north on Kingston Road, and was hit by the sedan, police said.

The boy was taken to hospital with injuries that were reported to be life-threatening.

The driver, meanwhile, remained at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident was asked to contact investigators.