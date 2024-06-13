Civilians try to rescue driver after Highway 37 collision north of Belleville: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Despite rescue efforts by civilians, one person was left dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 just north of Belleville, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Central Hastings OPP and emergency crews responded to a reported collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV on the highway at the intersection with Boundary Road and Shannonville Road in the hamlet of Roslin, 25 kilometres north of Belleville.

In their early investigation, OPP say the westbound pickup truck on Shannonville Road collided with the southbound SUV travelling on Highway 37.

OPP say the pickup truck then entered a water-filled ditch and rolled.

Police say several civilians attempted to remove the driver from the truck but were unsuccessful.

OPP say the driver, a 53-year-old man from Stone Mills Township, Ont., was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone occupant in the truck.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a Kingston trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 37 was closed between Moria and Zion roads all Wednesday and reopened just before 5 p.m., OPP report.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.