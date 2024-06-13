Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Civilians try to rescue driver after Highway 37 collision north of Belleville: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 8:49 am
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
OPP say a man died following a collision on Highway 37 near Roslin on June 12, 2024. File photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Despite rescue efforts by civilians, one person was left dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 just north of Belleville, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Central Hastings OPP and emergency crews responded to a reported collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV on the highway at the intersection with Boundary Road and Shannonville Road in the hamlet of Roslin, 25 kilometres north of Belleville.

In their early investigation, OPP say the westbound pickup truck on Shannonville Road collided with the southbound SUV travelling on Highway 37.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say the pickup truck then entered a water-filled ditch and rolled.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say several civilians attempted to remove the driver from the truck but were unsuccessful.

OPP say the driver, a 53-year-old man from Stone Mills Township, Ont., was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone occupant in the truck.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a Kingston trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 37 was closed between Moria and Zion roads all Wednesday and reopened just before 5 p.m., OPP report.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices