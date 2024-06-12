Menu

Crime

Attempted robbery, assault leaves 1 injured at UBC: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 8:47 pm
1 min read
Mounties are investigating an alleged attempted robbery and assault at UBC's Point Grey campus. View image in full screen
Mounties are investigating an alleged attempted robbery and assault at UBC's Point Grey campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Police are looking for witnesses to an assault and attempted robbery at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus on Wednesday.

In a media release, University RCMP said officers were called to a reported assault with a weapon near the Rose Garden parkade around 1:30 p.m.

One victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive, however, police weren’t able to locate the suspect.

“Initial information is that there was an attempted robbery which led to an altercation where one person was injured,” Mounties said.

Anyone who saw the incident or has video recorded in the area at the time is asked to contact University RCMP at 604-224-1322.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

