Attempted robbery, assault leaves 1 injured at UBC: RCMP

Police are looking for witnesses to an assault and attempted robbery at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus on Wednesday.
In a media release, University RCMP said officers were called to a reported assault with a weapon near the Rose Garden parkade around 1:30 p.m.
One victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive, however, police weren’t able to locate the suspect.
“Initial information is that there was an attempted robbery which led to an altercation where one person was injured,” Mounties said.
Anyone who saw the incident or has video recorded in the area at the time is asked to contact University RCMP at 604-224-1322.
