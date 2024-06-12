Menu

Canada

2 injured in bear attack in Waterton Lake National Park

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 3:42 pm
1 min read
Crandell Mountain rockslide at Waterton Lakes National Park on June 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Parks Canada officials said that at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, two people were "scrambling up" Ruby Ridge from Crandell Lake when they encountered a bear. Crandell Mountain rockslide at Waterton Lakes National Park on June 12, 2023. Courtesy: Parks Canada
Two people were injured in a bear attack in Waterton Lake National Park on Tuesday.

Parks Canada officials said that at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, two people were “scrambling up” Ruby Ridge from Crandell Lake when they encountered a bear.

The bear charged at the party and both people were injured in the attack.

Bear spray was used and the bear disengaged, which allowed the party to leave the area, according to a Wednesday news release. The hikers left the area and were transported via ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition.

Parks Canada closed the following areas in response to the bear attack:

  • Crandell Lake trail, all sections
  • Lineham Trail
  • Crandell Lake backcountry campground
  • The former Crandell Mountain campground area
  • Canyon Church Camp
  • Adjacent backcountry areas including Crandell Mountain and Ruby Ridge

Parks Canada said the bear was not located and officials are investigating the incident.

