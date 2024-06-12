Sask. town offers to name itself after Taylor Swift if she comes to province

Swift Current could see a name change in an effort to get Taylor Swift to come to Saskatchewan.
Swift Current Deputy Mayor Ryan Switzer and MLA Everett Hindley announced that if Swift comes to Saskatchewan, Swift Current will rename itself “Taylor Swift Current,” “Swifty Current,” or something similar, in her honour for the duration of her visit.
The city is hoping that this gesture, combined with other efforts across Saskatchewan, will be compelling enough for Taylor Swift to visit the Prairie province.
Swift Current is challenging other municipalities to join the movement with the hashtag #BacktoSaskatch.
“We’re calling on everyone from Moose Jaw, Estevan, and Saskatoon, to Eston, Prince Albert, and Moosomin to participate,” Hindley said.
“Let’s show Taylor Swift how much she means to our province.”
