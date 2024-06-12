Second-degree murder charge laid in central Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police have laid a second-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city earlier this week.
The shooting happened just after 5:10 a.m. on Monday, in the area of 109th Avenue and 96th Street.
Police said a man was found with life-threatening injuries and declared dead on scene.
An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and found Habib Abukar, 36, died of gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled as a homicide.
In a news release Wednesday morning, police said Mahad Ismael Elmi, 46, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Police believe the victim and accused knew each other.
