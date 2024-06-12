Second-degree murder charge laid in central Edmonton homicide

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Edmonton police have laid a second-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city earlier this week.

The shooting happened just after 5:10 a.m. on Monday, in the area of 109th Avenue and 96th Street.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said a man was found with life-threatening injuries and declared dead on scene.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and found Habib Abukar, 36, died of gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled as a homicide.

In a news release Wednesday morning, police said Mahad Ismael Elmi, 46, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police believe the victim and accused knew each other.