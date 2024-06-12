Menu

Crime

Dead dog wrapped in tarp, legs bound, found in Montreal mall parking lot

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 12:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dog’s tied up body found in Montreal parking lot, SPCA investigating'
Dog’s tied up body found in Montreal parking lot, SPCA investigating
WATCH: The Montreal SPCA is calling on the public's help as it investigates a disturbing case of animal cruelty after a dog was found dead in a parking lot in Anjou.
The Montreal SPCA is calling on the public’s help as it investigates a disturbing case of suspected animal cruelty after a dog was found dead in an Anjou parking lot.

The dog was found dead and abandoned outside a shopping centre, discovered by a store patron on the afternoon of May 11.

According to the SPCA, the dog was wrapped in a tarp with its four legs bound.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime between noon and 4 p.m., when the body was discovered.

The breed of was not announced but the dog was described as large in a social media post.

The file was transferred from Montreal police over to the SPCA investigative team.

SPCA officials would not comment on the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy is being conducted to find the cause of death.

Anyone with information or details regarding the incident is asked to contact the Montreal SPCA investigation team.

They can be reached by email at enquetes@spca.com, or by phone at 514 735-2711 ext. 2230.

Click to play video: 'Own a pet? New animal welfare regulations come into effect in Quebec'
Own a pet? New animal welfare regulations come into effect in Quebec
