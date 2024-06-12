West Kelowna building ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

Send this page to someone via email

A West Kelowna home was heavily damaged by what officials are calling a suspicious fire early Wednesday.

The blaze was spotted by RCMP shortly after 2:30 a.m. at a duplex on Last Road and fire crews made sure the building was evacuated as the fire grew. Residents of the building are now in the care of Emergency Support Services.

“First arriving crews ensured the safety of all residents and the evacuation of an apartment building next door,” fire chief Jason Brolund said in a press release.

“Fire crews worked hard to protect buildings on both sides of the fire, including the apartment.”

In all, 26 firefighters in five trucks were called to the fire, which destroyed one half of the duplex. Six people were displaced in the fire.

There were no injuries reported and those who lived in neighbouring buildings have been able to return home.

The investigation, however, is ongoing and as fire overhaul continues, traffic on Last Road at Brown Road is affected.

Emergency crews ask that people avoid the area and caution that power may remain off for a short time in the vicinity to allow firefighters to safely complete their work.