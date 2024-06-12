Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

4-year-old child in India tests positive for bird flu, WHO confirms

By Urvi Dugar and Leroy Leo Reuters
Posted June 12, 2024 8:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WHO says Bird flu risk to humans an ‘enormous concern,’ but what should you know?'
WHO says Bird flu risk to humans an ‘enormous concern,’ but what should you know?
RELATED: WHO says Bird flu risk to humans an 'enormous concern,' but what should you know? – Apr 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said a case of human infection with bird flu caused by the H9N2 virus was detected in a four-year-old child in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.

The patient was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital due to persistent severe respiratory issues, high fever and abdominal cramps in February, and was discharged three months later after diagnosis and treatment, the WHO said.

The patient had exposure to poultry at home and in his surroundings, and there were no known person reporting symptoms of respiratory illness among his family and other contacts, the agency said.

Click to play video: '1st human death due to bird flu confirmed in Mexico'
1st human death due to bird flu confirmed in Mexico
Trending Now

Information on the vaccination status and details of antiviral treatment were not available at the time of reporting, the WHO added.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency said.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

While the H9N2 virus typically tends to cause mild illness, the United Nations agency said that further sporadic human cases could occur as this virus is one of the most prevalent avian influenza viruses circulating in poultry in different regions.

An immediate response from the Indian health ministry was not available during late hours.

More on Health
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices