Fight involving 30 people in Toronto sends teen to hospital with stab wound: police

A group of 30 teenagers were involved in a fight in west Toronto that sent one person to hospital with stab wounds on Tuesday, according to police.

Toronto police said that around 3:30 p.m. a fight broke out near Weston Collegiate Institute, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue in the northwest of the city.

A group of roughly 30 young people were involved in the altercation, with a 15-year-old stabbed in the torso and rushed to hospital, according to Acting Insp. Todd Jocko.

The teen had serious injuries that were ultimately deemed non-life-threatening.

Later, two more youths — aged 15 and 17 — were also taken to hospital, police said.

Global News reached out to the Toronto District School Board for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Investigators have no suspect information nor do they know what the relationship between those injured and the group is.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, with surveillance footage also encouraged to help officers piece together a picture of what took place.