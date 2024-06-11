Space junk retrieved from Saskatchewan farm

Send this page to someone via email

Representatives from SpaceX, an American spacecraft manufacturer, travelled to a Saskatchewan farm to retrieve space debris.

Early this year, the space junk was first discovered in on the land of farmer Barry Sawchuk from Ituna, Sask.

“Not every day you go out in your field and find space junk,” said Sawchuk to The Canadian Press. “We knew it came from the sky, because it couldn’t get there by itself.”

For months, the space junk sat in Sawchuk’s workshop as his story gained international interest. Now that the debris is gone, Sawchuk is happy to put it behind him.

“It’s been fun,” he said. “Life goes on. On the farm, life never stops.”

The folks from SpaceX pulled up to the farm in a moving truck and hauled the debris into the back of the vehicle. No comments were given by those who retrieved the space junk but they did confirm to reporters that they work for Space X, which is a company founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Sawchuk was paid for returning the space debris to SpaceX and did not disclose the amount that he was given but says the money will be going to his hometown’s rink.

“It’s our community,” he said. “The rink is built for the next 100 years or so … that’s all community driven.”

— with files from The Canadian Press