Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary workshops teach American Sign Language, foster inclusion

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 9:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Workshops unite community through American Sign Language'
Calgary Workshops unite community through American Sign Language
Eileen Levie started teaching her neighbours ASL so they could sign with her. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, her love for educating others has grown into something much bigger.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a small unassuming room, a unique group gathers once a week, united by a common goal: learning to communicate beyond the limits of sound.

Eileen Levie, an advocate for communication and connection, leads the group. She shares her insights on the challenges and rewards of teaching American Sign Language (ASL).

“I know people can be a little awkward with deaf people and they want to write back and forth when I tell them that I’m deaf,” Levie explains.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Levie moved to the Pineridge neighbourhood in 2022 and quickly began sharing ASL with her neighbours. Her dedication to bridging communication gaps has made a significant impact.

“I think what I want people to know is that I really like teaching, and so this group is learning American Sign Language,” Levie says.

Story continues below advertisement

Her efforts caught the attention of City of Calgary Community Social Worker Megan Solamillo, who saw the potential for a broader impact.

“She was signing to her neighbours, and she was really excited to be teaching them. So I asked her if she would be willing to teach the broader community, and she said yes, she would love to,” Solamillo recalls.

Trending Now

With the support of Deaf and Hear Alberta, Solamillo supported Levie in leading weekly lessons at Village Square Leisure Centre, teaching the fundamentals of ASL to others.

The free sessions have attracted a diverse group of participants from around the world, including Pakistan and Afghanistan. Levie’s mission is clear: to include everyone in the conversation.

The ASL workshops run every Tuesday until June 25th and will resume in the fall.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices