Three sisters offer ‘awesome’ free dental care for struggling Calgarians

This weekend brings a very special Neighbour Day for three hardworking Calgary sisters.

Linh, Belinda and Katherine Le are all dentists, putting their skills to good use to support the struggling.

The sisters are offering free dental care on Saturday, June 15 at Le Family Dental, their clinic in southwest Calgary.

“I’m just glad we’re able to volunteer and help out anyone who needs any help,” Belinda Le said.

The sisters say they are doing it to carry on a family tradition of helping others.

“My dad came from Vietnam in 1980 as a boat refugee,” Linh Le said. “Canada has been so good to our family and my dad has always encouraged us to be kind and to give back to the community.”

Max Kahler, a patient at Le Family Dental, says he’s impressed by the sisters’ efforts to support Calgarians.

“I think it’s awesome,” Kahler said. “It’s a little bit tough out there right now for a lot of people, so I think it’s a great thing they’re doing to give back.”