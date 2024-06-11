Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Person drowns in pond during Montreal police intervention, BEI to investigate

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 6:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man drowns in a pond during Montreal police intervention, BEI to investigate'
Man drowns in a pond during Montreal police intervention, BEI to investigate
WATCH: Quebec's Independent Investigation Bureau is investigating a fatal drowning that occurred during a Montreal police intervention early Tuesday morning at Ahuntsic Park in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s police watchdog unit says it is investigating a fatal drowning that happened during a Montreal police (SPVM) intervention early Tuesday morning.

A release from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says authorities first received a 911 call at 3:30 a.m. for a person in crisis near Ahuntsic Park in the city’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Police say they arrived just four minutes later at 3:34 a.m. and found the person in the park’s pond. They say they contacted the fire department three minutes later at 3:37 a.m.

Officers say they tried saving the victim at 3:43 a.m. but it was ultimately the fire department who took the person out of the water and rushed them to hospital where they were declared dead.

Click to play video: 'Body of Toronto teen recovered in Lake Ontario'
Body of Toronto teen recovered in Lake Ontario
Trending Now

“The mission of the Independent Investigation Bureau is to shed full light on the facts surrounding the police intervention,” the bureau’s statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Five agents will be assigned to look into the circumstances of the incident.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

No information regarding the victim’s gender or age have been disclosed by officials.

The bureau investigates all cases in the province where a person other than an on-duty police officer dies or is injured by a firearm used by an officer during a police intervention or while in the custody of a police force.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact investigators.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices