Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Crash claims life of 24-year-old motorcyclist: Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 2:03 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the North Okanagan on Monday night.

Vernon RCMP say Highway 6 was temporarily closed to traffic as police investigated the collision that claimed the 24-year-old man’s life.

According to police, the westbound motorcyclist passed a vehicle on a double-solid line and then failed to negotiate a corner.

Traffic Tips: Motorcycle safety

“The motorcycle went off the road, down the embankment and the operator was ejected from the bike,” said RCMP.

Police added that the incident happened at 10 p.m., east of Aberdeen Road in Coldstream.

“As a result of the impact, the man sustained fatal injuries and was deceased on scene,” Cpl. Tania Finn said. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Crews from the Coldstream Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service are both investigating the death.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

 

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

