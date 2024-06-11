World juniors sex assault case: Trial date could be determined in August

Send this page to someone via email

The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is set to return to court in August.

The case of Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton is due back on Aug. 13 to potentially set a date for trial.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A judicial pretrial, which is closed to the public, is planned for July, and some hearings have also been scheduled for September.

The five players were charged earlier this year in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a London, Ont., hotel in 2018.

They are all charged with sexual assault, though McLeod also faces an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence.”

The players have chosen to be tried before a judge and jury.