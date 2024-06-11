Menu

Canada

World juniors sex assault case: Trial date could be determined in August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
Hockey Canada CEO says organization undergoing major changes in midst of sexual assault case
RELATED: The high-profile sexual assault case against five former members of Canada’s World Junior team has re-sparked scrutiny over toxic hockey culture, something Hockey Canada CEO Katherine Henderson says the organization is taking very seriously. Neetu Garcha has the details – Feb 10, 2024
The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is set to return to court in August.

The case of Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton is due back on Aug. 13 to potentially set a date for trial.

A judicial pretrial, which is closed to the public, is planned for July, and some hearings have also been scheduled for September.

The five players were charged earlier this year in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a London, Ont., hotel in 2018.

They are all charged with sexual assault, though McLeod also faces an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence.”

The players have chosen to be tried before a judge and jury.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

