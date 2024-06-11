Menu

Crime

Police seek witness who tried to help teen killed after stabbing at Halifax mall

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 12:23 pm
Two teens charged with murder after 16-year-old killed outside Halifax mall
RELATED: Two 14-year-olds have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the killing of a 16-year-old outside the Halifax Shopping Centre on Monday. As Amber Fryday reports, the news of the arrest comes as a relief to some community members after days of speculation and limited information from police. – Apr 25, 2024
Police are looking to speak to a witness who came to the aid of a teenager who was killed after a stabbing outside the Halifax Shopping Centre in April.

Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, 16, was injured in the parking garage of the shopping centre on Mumford Road on April 22. He later died in hospital.

Four youths ranging in age from 14 to 16 are charged with second-degree murder.

Halifax Regional Police said Tuesday that investigators learned about the witness as part of the investigation into Al Marrach’s death.

“On that day, a driver of a motorcycle was witness to some of the incident and provided aid to the victim,” police wrote in a news release.

“The driver of the cruiser motorcycle was wearing grey pants, a dark-coloured jacket with stripes on the sleeves and a black helmet.”

Investigators have “taken all steps” but have been unable to identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

Al Marrach was one of seven children in his family, who arrived in Nova Scotia in 2016 as refugees from Syria.

In an April interview with Global News, his parents described him as peaceful, kind-hearted and compassionate. 

Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax
