Police seek witness who tried to help teen killed after stabbing at Halifax mall

Police are looking to speak to a witness who came to the aid of a teenager who was killed after a stabbing outside the Halifax Shopping Centre in April.

Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, 16, was injured in the parking garage of the shopping centre on Mumford Road on April 22. He later died in hospital.

Four youths ranging in age from 14 to 16 are charged with second-degree murder.

Halifax Regional Police said Tuesday that investigators learned about the witness as part of the investigation into Al Marrach’s death.

“On that day, a driver of a motorcycle was witness to some of the incident and provided aid to the victim,” police wrote in a news release.

“The driver of the cruiser motorcycle was wearing grey pants, a dark-coloured jacket with stripes on the sleeves and a black helmet.”

Investigators have “taken all steps” but have been unable to identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

Al Marrach was one of seven children in his family, who arrived in Nova Scotia in 2016 as refugees from Syria.

In an April interview with Global News, his parents described him as peaceful, kind-hearted and compassionate.