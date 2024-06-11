Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary officials to provide update on water supply situation Tuesday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 11:01 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary officials analyzing data, creating timeline for filling new water pipe amid water shortage'
Calgary officials analyzing data, creating timeline for filling new water pipe amid water shortage
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 10, 2024) Chris Huston with the City of Calgary explains the next steps in the process to repair the main feeder line.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While a boil water advisory that had been issued last week for a northwest Calgary neighbourhood has now been lifted, the city continues to face water supply concerns as crews respond to a significant water main break that happened last week.

In a news release issued Monday night, Alberta Health Services said it had rescinded a boil water advisory that had been in place for the Bowness neighbourhood for several days.

“As water quality has been restored, the boil water advisory issued June 5, 2024, has been lifted, effective immediately,” the health authority said.

A water main break occurred in the Montgomery neighbourhood on Wednesday and resulted in the boil water advisory being issued for Bowness. As a result of the break, Calgarians were also asked to stop using water outdoors and do their best to minimize indoor water use.

Story continues below advertisement

City officials have described the broken feeder main as a “critical water transmission line.” They note the damage has “severely impacted” Calgary’s water supply and the ability to move water across the city and have warned that without conservation efforts from Calgarians, supply may not be able to meet demand.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a news release issued late Monday afternoon, city officials said crews are “advancing on work to repair, … (the) large feeder main break.”

They said crews had already removed a section of damaged pipe, and the removal of two more was underway. They added that video was being reviewed to help understand the extent of the damage.

More on Canada

A timeline for completing the repair and to lift the water restrictions is still being worked on.

“I want to thank the crews, engineers and other dedicated staff we have working 24/7 to repair the Bearspaw South Feedermain and restore normal water supply across our city,” said Nancy Mackay, the city’s water services director.

Trending Now

“We are very grateful to Calgarians and local businesses who have been so patient as we work on these repairs. Your actions to reduce water use are making it possible for us to do this critical work.”

Mackay is scheduled to speak at a news conference planned for 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday. She will be joined by Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Susan Henry, the chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'University of Calgary civil engineering prof talks about ‘catastrophic’ feeder main break'
University of Calgary civil engineering prof talks about ‘catastrophic’ feeder main break
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices