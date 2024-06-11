School bus collides with SUV near Rockglen, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A school bus carrying nine children collided with an SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask., on Monday afternoon.

Assiniboia RCMP said the bus and the SUV collided at a rural intersection of two gravel roads, causing the bus to roll into the ditch.

The adult driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured.

The school bus driver sustained minor injuries, while the nine children on board, all under 16, were treated for various injuries.

Police did not have information early Tuesday on the number of children requiring hospital treatment or their conditions.