Traffic

School bus collides with SUV near Rockglen, Sask.

Nine children are recovering after their school bus collided with an SUV.
By Matthew Merriman Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 8:58 am
1 min read
RCMP sign View image in full screen
FILE photo. Assiniboia RCMP said a school bus and an SUV collided at a rural intersection near Rockglen, Sask., causing the bus to roll into the ditch. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
A school bus carrying nine children collided with an SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask., on Monday afternoon.

Assiniboia RCMP said the bus and the SUV collided at a rural intersection of two gravel roads, causing the bus to roll into the ditch.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The adult driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured.

The school bus driver sustained minor injuries, while the nine children on board, all under 16, were treated for various injuries.

Police did not have information early Tuesday on the number of children requiring hospital treatment or their conditions.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

