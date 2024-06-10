Sea Bears sign leading scorer and former NBA player Justin Wright-Foreman

After suffering a second-straight loss on the weekend, the Winnipeg Sea Bears went out and added some more scoring punch on Monday.

The Sea Bears signed the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s (CEBL) reigning scoring champion and last year’s runner-up for the most valuable player in guard, Justin Wright-Foreman.

The six-foot product of Brooklyn, N.Y., led the league with 29.2 points per game with the Saskatchewan Rattlers last season, setting the league record in the process for the highest scoring average in CEBL history.

“I’m ready to get to work,” said Wright-Foreman in a media release. “Last year was my first year in the CEBL. I didn’t know what to expect and had the greatest experience of my life. Now being here in Winnipeg, my mind is even more on winning a championship and growing as a player and person.”

Wright-Foreman was originally a draft pick of the Utah Jazz. He was selected 53rd overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, but only appeared in four NBA games with the Jazz.

He played in the NBA G League and in six other countries including France, Turkey, Germany, China, Mexico, and Italy before joining the Rattlers in 2023.

The 26-year-old finished second in MVP voting to Sea Bears guard Teddy Allen and now last year’s two leading scorers are on the same team.

“Adding Justin Wright-Foreman to our Sea Bears roster gives us another elite offensive talent and player with NBA experience,” said general manager and head coach Mike Taylor.

“We saw what Justin could do last summer, introducing himself to Winnipeg with a game winner. The idea of pairing last summer’s top two CEBL MVP candidates on the same team in the same Sea Bears colours is the exciting stuff dreams are made of.

“Improving our roster has been a goal this off-season and we hit our mark with our current roster, but signing Justin takes us to another level.”

The Sea Bears return to the floor on Thursday out on the west coast to close out a four-game road trip against the Vancouver Bandits.