Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Penticton RCMP seek witnesses in assault of 93-year-old woman

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 4:06 pm
1 min read
Near Calgary Avenue and Main Street intersection.
Near Calgary Avenue and Main Street intersection.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are seeking help in identifying any witnesses to an assault against a 93-year-old woman on June 5.

Around 11 a.m., RCMP in Penticton, B.C., say they responded to an incident around Main Street and Calgary Avenue. It was reported that the woman was pushed into the path of a moving bus as it was leaving a bus stop.

The suspect was a female draped in a white blanket. Witnesses were unable to detain her before police arrived.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“This is a very concerning incident that could have led to fatal results given the elderly woman’s age and physical capabilities,” Const. Kelly Brett states in a press release.

“We are thankful that the bus driver was cognizant that something had occurred and was able to stop the bus prior to anything serious happening.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The victim sustained minor injuries and is now resting at home.

The Penticton RCMP are thankful for witnesses who came to the aid of the victim, but they would like to speak to them or anyone else who may have witnessed the incident to obtain further information.

If you or anyone you may know was witness to this event, please contact Penticton RCMP and speak to Const. Gary Sande at 250-492-4300.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices