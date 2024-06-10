Penticton RCMP seek witnesses in assault of 93-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are seeking help in identifying any witnesses to an assault against a 93-year-old woman on June 5.

Around 11 a.m., RCMP in Penticton, B.C., say they responded to an incident around Main Street and Calgary Avenue. It was reported that the woman was pushed into the path of a moving bus as it was leaving a bus stop.

The suspect was a female draped in a white blanket. Witnesses were unable to detain her before police arrived.

“This is a very concerning incident that could have led to fatal results given the elderly woman’s age and physical capabilities,” Const. Kelly Brett states in a press release.

“We are thankful that the bus driver was cognizant that something had occurred and was able to stop the bus prior to anything serious happening.”

The victim sustained minor injuries and is now resting at home.

The Penticton RCMP are thankful for witnesses who came to the aid of the victim, but they would like to speak to them or anyone else who may have witnessed the incident to obtain further information.

If you or anyone you may know was witness to this event, please contact Penticton RCMP and speak to Const. Gary Sande at 250-492-4300.