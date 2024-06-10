Menu

Canada

Montreal facing questions after Grand Prix patio-goers kicked off over bylaw infractions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal restaurant owners in disbelief as fire department shuts down terrasses on Grand Prix opening night'
Montreal restaurant owners in disbelief as fire department shuts down terrasses on Grand Prix opening night
Related: Restaurant and bar owners as well as the public are outraged after the fire department shut down terrasses in downtown Montreal on Friday's Grand Prix weekend opening night due to fire hazard concerns. As Matilda Cerone explains, there seems to have been a miscommunication between the city and the fire department, and business owners got caught in the middle.
Montreal’s administration is facing questions after fire prevention officers ordered a number of restaurants to shut their packed outdoor seating areas during the busy Grand Prix weekend.

City hall opposition group Ensemble Montréal is joining its voice to those calling on the administration and the fire department to explain why shocked customers were ordered off the patios on Peel Street at around 9 p.m. on Friday during one of the busiest nights of the year.

Sandra Ferreira posted a tearful video to social media on Friday describing how uniformed officers arrived at her family’s Ferreira Café and ordered her to clear the outdoor seating area because it did not conform to municipal bylaws.

She said there had been some back and forth with inspectors on the placement of patios and the tents covering them in the weeks preceding the Montreal Formula One race, but she was under the impression that her setup had been allowed.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the city is meeting with relevant parties to find out what happened, but says it’s clear there was a big communication problem.

Ensemble Montréal says the meeting should be held in front of city council so the public can get answers on what it’s calling a “monumental fiasco” that tarnished the city’s reputation.

Click to play video: 'Montreal Grand Prix brings thousands downtown to enjoy the F1 festivities'
Montreal Grand Prix brings thousands downtown to enjoy the F1 festivities
© 2024 The Canadian Press

