2 dead after vehicle found in ditch east of Kingston, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
A closeup of the lights on the top of a police vehicle in the dark. View image in full screen
A heavily damaged car was found in a ditch just before 6 a.m. near Frankville, Ont., east of Kingston, but police believe the crash happened several hours before the car was discovered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Two people are dead after a vehicle was found in a ditch early Monday near Frankville, Ont., east of Kingston.

The heavily damaged car was found in a ditch just before 6 a.m. on County Road 29 at Kitley-Elizabethtown Townline Road, but police believe the crash happened “several hours before it was discovered, as the vehicle’s engine was cold to the touch.”

A 62-year-old man from Frankville and a 30-year-old woman from Brockville were already dead when police arrived at the scene.

“No witnesses have come forward at this time, and the cause of the collision is still undetermined,” police said in a release, urging anyone with information to contact them.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Office of Forensic Pathology are now investigating, police added.

