2 dead after vehicle found in ditch east of Kingston, Ont.

Two people are dead after a vehicle was found in a ditch early Monday near Frankville, Ont., east of Kingston.
The heavily damaged car was found in a ditch just before 6 a.m. on County Road 29 at Kitley-Elizabethtown Townline Road, but police believe the crash happened “several hours before it was discovered, as the vehicle’s engine was cold to the touch.”
A 62-year-old man from Frankville and a 30-year-old woman from Brockville were already dead when police arrived at the scene.
“No witnesses have come forward at this time, and the cause of the collision is still undetermined,” police said in a release, urging anyone with information to contact them.
The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Office of Forensic Pathology are now investigating, police added.
- Canada-U.S. trade relations ‘need constant attention’: BMO head
- ‘Unethical breeders’ leaving dogs to die. Ontario city wants tougher law
- Rate cut not enough to get most Canadians off housing market sidelines: poll
- Luxury development in Halifax and how it’s forcing some businesses out: ‘I’ll have no money’
Comments