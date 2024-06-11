2 dead after vehicle found in ditch east of Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a vehicle was found in a ditch early Monday near Frankville, Ont., east of Kingston.

The heavily damaged car was found in a ditch just before 6 a.m. on County Road 29 at Kitley-Elizabethtown Townline Road, but police believe the crash happened “several hours before it was discovered, as the vehicle’s engine was cold to the touch.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 62-year-old man from Frankville and a 30-year-old woman from Brockville were already dead when police arrived at the scene.

“No witnesses have come forward at this time, and the cause of the collision is still undetermined,” police said in a release, urging anyone with information to contact them.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Office of Forensic Pathology are now investigating, police added.