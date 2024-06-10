RCMP search area northeast of Winnipeg for woman who disappeared Thursday

Manitoba RCMP continue to search for a Winnipeg woman who went missing under mysterious circumstances on Thursday.

Police now say the search for Brittany Storey, 29, has led them to the area of Molson, Man., about an hour northeast of Winnipeg.

The area was searched by air with a drone and with the help of the Civic Air Search and Rescue Association on Sunday, police said, but so far Storey remains missing.

According to police, she was in the Rennie, Man., area Thursday afternoon, when she told friends on a group chat her vehicle had hit a tree.

Despite a search of the area between Rennie and Winnipeg later that day, including backroads, no sign of Storey or her vehicle was found. Since her disappearance, police said, she also hasn’t returned to her home, shown up for work or posted anything on social media.

Storey is described as six feet tall and 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, and police are concerned for her well-being.

RCMP continue to interview people in the area and are asking anyone with information to call the Whitemouth detachment at 204-348-2935 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave a secure tip online.