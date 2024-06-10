Menu

Environment

Alberta energy company told to abandon hundreds of wells after ongoing care problems

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier asks energy minister to prioritize oil well cleanup'
Premier asks energy minister to prioritize oil well cleanup
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 11, 2023) Premier Danielle Smith is telling her energy minister to focus on oil well cleanup. She wants Brian Jean to look into incentives for oil companies to clean old oil wells and she wants that plan to respect the polluter pay principle. Some aren't sure that's possible. Saif Kaisar explains. – Jul 11, 2023
The Alberta Energy Regulator is telling a Calgary energy company to abandon hundreds of wells, pipeline sections and other facilities over concerns about care and maintenance of the sites.

Tallahassee Exploration has 60 days to properly abandon the sites and must submit a reclamation plan to the regulator within 30 days.

The regulator first issued an order in September for to the company to clean up its sites.

Another order was issued in November, forbidding company officials from being on its site without approval from the Orphan Well Association and demanding the company provide financial information.

The new order says Tallahassee has fulfilled neither of those requirements.

Tallahassee has been previously cited for failing to report its methane releases in Alberta and for failing to properly manage gas wells in British Columbia.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

