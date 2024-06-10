Saskatoon man shot early Monday, police investigating

A 42-year-old man was shot in Saskatoon early Monday, police say.
Police were called to the 1500 block of 20th Street West shortly after midnight and the Saskatoon Police Service said the serious assault unit is investigating.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Officers said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Trending Now
Police said there are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information can call officers at 306-975-8300, police said.
More on Crime
- Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in Peel police sexual assault investigation
- Toronto man injured in shooting outside Etobicoke school dies in hospital
- Gabby Petito’s mom forgives Brian Laundrie, but not his ‘evil’ mother
- ‘He’s a demon’: Mom of murder victim speaks out after life sentence given
Comments