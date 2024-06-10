Saskatoon man shot early Monday, police investigating

See more sharing options

A 42-year-old man was shot in Saskatoon early Monday, police say.

Police were called to the 1500 block of 20th Street West shortly after midnight and the Saskatoon Police Service said the serious assault unit is investigating.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call officers at 306-975-8300, police said.