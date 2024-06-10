Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon man shot early Monday, police investigating

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 1:29 pm
1 min read
A staff sergeant with Saskatoon Police Service has been charged with common assault. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating after a man was shot early Monday. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 42-year-old man was shot in Saskatoon early Monday, police say.

Police were called to the 1500 block of 20th Street West shortly after midnight and the Saskatoon Police Service said the serious assault unit is investigating.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Trending Now

Police said there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call officers at 306-975-8300, police said.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices