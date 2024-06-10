Man admits to killing woman inside Cole Harbour home, standoff ensues: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 76-year-old Nova Scotia man has been charged with murder after a stand-off with police at a Cole Harbour home.

RCMP said Monday they were initially called at 4:16 p.m. Sunday by a man who was reporting “he had murdered a woman inside his residence.”

“With the assistance of Halifax Regional Police, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment members responded to a home on Agincourt Crescent in Cole Harbour,” RCMP said in a release.

“Police surrounded the residence, and after several attempts to have the man exit the home, officers safely arrested a 76-year-old man.”

Residents of the Colby Village neighbourhood where the incident took place say they were shocked by what happened.

“When I checked what was going on, they had their guns drawn on a home … The police had said, ‘Get in your homes, lock your doors, stay safe until it’s clear to go.’ So that’s what we did,” said Victoria McLellan.

“You feel bad for the whole situation, not knowing what’s going on behind closed doors. And then you come out of your home and you see guns drawn when there’s kids outside. That’s the scary part.”

RCMP spokesperson Const. Mitch Thompson could not confirm the relationship between the victim and accused, nor would he get into the specifics of how or when the victim may have died.

Edmund Joseph Organ has been charged with murder, and is scheduled to appear in court later Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.