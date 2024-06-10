Health care, housing on the agenda as western premiers wrap up annual meeting in Whitehorse

Send this page to someone via email

Premiers from across Western Canada are wrapping up meetings in Whitehorse on Monday aimed at discussing common concerns in their region.

The premiers of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, and Yukon meet annually for the Western Premiers’ Conference.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Prior to the conference, B.C. Premier David Eby said one of the top items on the agenda is infrastructure related to trade.

Eby said Friday that the length of time it takes to move goods between provinces and territories contributes to how much those items cost Canadians.

He said the leaders will also be talking about health care, housing issues and the infrastructure required to build new homes.

The premiers are expected to attend a media availability to mark the end of the conference on Monday afternoon.