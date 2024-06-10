Driver dead after 2-vehicle crash near Cayuga, Ont.

A driver died after a fiery two-vehicle collision near Cayuga, Ont., in Haldimand Country.
Ontario Provincial Police say the vehicles crashed around 6 p.m. Sunday on Haldimand Road 20, between Richert Road and Concession Road four.
One of the cars was reported was found engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the scene, says a police spokesperson.
A 91-year-0ld was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Another driver was also sent to hospital with minor injuries.
