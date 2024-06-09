Menu

Crime

Man shot by Edmonton police officer prompts watchdog investigation

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 9, 2024 8:27 pm
1 min read
Officers were called around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2024, to a reported assault at a home near 109th Avenue and 93rd Street. View image in full screen
Officers were called around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2024, to a reported assault at a home near 109th Avenue and 93rd Street. Global News
Edmonton police have asked the independent police watchdog to investigate after one of their officers shot a man in the city’s McCauley neighbourhood.

Officers were called around 4:40 a.m. Sunday to a reported assault at a home near 109th Avenue and 93rd Street.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said, a 33-year-old man had assaulted another man at the home.

“When police arrived, the male suspect exited the residence carrying a weapon, and a confrontation occurred between the suspect and police, resulting in the officers discharging their firearms,” EPS said Sunday.

“The 33-year-old male was struck and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was treated and transported to hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.”

A gunshot also struck a nearby home, but no one inside had been injured. No other civilians or EPS officers sustained injuries.

Cathy Cummings was having a coffee in her living room when she heard two men arguing followed by gunshots. View image in full screen
Cathy Cummings was having a coffee in her living room when she heard two men arguing followed by gunshots. Global News

Resident Cathy Cummings told Global News she was having a coffee in her living room when she heard what sounded like two men arguing.

Then she heard about seven to nine gunshots. Her security camera also picked up the gunshots.

“I was ducking,” she said. “I was just thinking about stray bullets because it sounded that close, so I was just keeping my head down just in case.”

Around lunch time, she went on a walk and saw a fire truck hosing down the sidewalk.

Cummings said she often hears gunshots in her neighbourhood.

“It’s scary,” she said. “That’s too close to home.”

Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is now investigating the officer-involved shooting, Edmonton police said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

