Ride for Dad roars through Okanagan raising funds for prostate cancer

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of motorcycles roared through the Okanagan today for the annual Ride for Dad.

The bikers were raising money for the fight against prostate cancer and have raised $1.1M over the past 15 years.

“I am overwhelmed by how many people have come year after year after year,” said Bob Charron, Okanagan Motorcycle Ride for Dad chair.

“I have had some touching stories [shared with me] today of people who used to ride and passed away since the last ride and the families are still donating.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Cancer Society says prostate cancer is the most common cancer among Canadian men and is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in Canadian men.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The society estimates that in 2024, 27,900 Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 5,000 will die from the disease.

Today’s route took riders from Kelowna to Okanagan Falls and back with poker stops along the way.

Daniel McRae from Penticton, B.C. says he has participated in the Okanagan Ride for Dad multiple times, but this year was more meaningful than ever before.

“I am not riding just for myself but I am riding for all the others who have passed before me and are dealing with this issue now like I am,” said McRae.”It’s hard and difficult to deal with….but when I am riding with these guys it’s like having an extra big family that helps.”

The motorcycle fundraising ride ends with lunch and live music at Banner Recreation and Marine in Kelowna.

There are 28 different chapters for the Ride for Dad hosting multiple rides across the country.