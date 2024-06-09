Recipe: Chicken paprikash with spätzle

Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe contest finalist Valerie Mufford shows Joe Fortes’ executive chef Wayne Sych how to make her family’s chicken paprikash with spatzle.
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs stewing chicken
- 3 tbsp butter
- 3 large onions, diced
- 3 tbsp paprika (or to taste)
- 2 cups water
- 2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper (or to taste)
- 2 sweet peppers, diced
- 1 pint sour cream (2 cups)
- 4 tbsp flour
- 1/2 cup milk
Instructions:
- Brown the chicken in butter and remove it from the pot.
- Sauté the diced onions in the same pot.
- Return the chicken to the pot and add the paprika, water, diced sweet peppers, salt, and pepper.
- Cover and bring to a boil, then simmer until the chicken is tender (3-4 hours).
- In a separate bowl, blend the flour, milk, and sour cream.
- Add the flour mixture to the pot and stir well.
- Heat gently until the sauce thickens.
- Serve over spätzle dumplings.
Slow Cooker Instructions:
- Place the chicken, butter, onions, paprika, water, sweet peppers, salt, and pepper in the slow cooker.
- Cook on low for about 5 hours. If cooking longer, add an extra cup of water.
- About 30 minutes before serving, turn the slow cooker to high and add the blended flour, milk, and sour cream mixture.
- Stir well and heat until thickened. Serve over spätzle noodles.
Spätzle recipe
Ingredients:
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 1 1/4 cup milk
- 2 tsp salt
- 4 cups flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 cup melted butter
Instructions:
- Mix the beaten eggs, milk, salt, flour, and baking powder to make a soft, sticky dough.
- Drop 1/4 spoonfuls of dough into boiling salted water.
- Cook until the spätzle dumplings double in size and float to the top.
- Remove the spätzle and toss with the melted butter.
- Serve alongside the chicken paprikash.
