Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responds to two fires overnight

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to two structure fires overnight.

The first took place on Saturday just after 9 p.m., as crews responded to a residence in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue. After arriving on scene, smoke could be seen coming from inside the home.

Crews entered the building and were able to fight the fire from inside. It was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Residents were able to evacuate before crews arrived and there were no reported injuries. The fire remains under investigation

The second fire took place on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. at another residential building on the 100 block of Yorkwood Drive. Once crews had assessed the scene, they began to fight the fire from the exterior of the building and were able to bring the fire under control shortly after.

Residents were able to evacuate prior to crews arriving on scene and firefighters were able to rescue one cat.

Initial investigations suggest the fire was accidental, caused by an overheated battery.