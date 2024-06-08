Former Global BC anchor Randene Neill nominated as BC NDP candidate

Send this page to someone via email

Former Global BC award-winning journalist and anchor Randene Neill will be carrying the BC NDP banner in Powell River-Sunshine Coast.

Neill, a journalist and anchor with two decades of experience, has won the BC NDP nomination for the riding.

Former Global BC anchor and reporter Randene Neill has won the BC NDP nomination for the riding of Powell River-Sunshine Coast. #bcpoli — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) June 8, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The party reports she has been volunteering with the Pender Harbour Living Heritage Society and was previously with the Turning Point Recovery Society and the BC Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In a statement, Neill said she will be fighting for more affordable housing.

“Housing costs are expensive across Canada, around the world, and here at home in Powell River and the Sunshine Coast. It’s why people living here need a government on their side looking out for them,” Neill said.

“David Eby’s BC NDP team is taking real action to build more affordable housing, fight global inflation and rising interest rates, and deliver better health care sooner.”

View image in full screen Former Global BC anchor and reporter Randene Neill has won the BC NDP nomination for the riding of Powell River-Sunshine Coast. BC NDP

BC Premier David Eby said he welcomes Neill with open arms.

Story continues below advertisement

“Randene has already demonstrated remarkable service to this province and understands the challenges faced by people right now,” Eby said.

“She will be a powerful advocate for everyone in Powell River-Sunshine Coast.”

Neill joins Eby and 91 other BC NDP candidates in this fall’s provincial election.