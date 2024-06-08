Former Global BC anchor Randene Neill nominated as BC NDP candidate

Former Global BC award-winning journalist and anchor Randene Neill will be carrying the BC NDP banner in Powell River-Sunshine Coast.
Neill, a journalist and anchor with two decades of experience, has won the BC NDP nomination for the riding.
The party reports she has been volunteering with the Pender Harbour Living Heritage Society and was previously with the Turning Point Recovery Society and the BC Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
In a statement, Neill said she will be fighting for more affordable housing.
“Housing costs are expensive across Canada, around the world, and here at home in Powell River and the Sunshine Coast. It’s why people living here need a government on their side looking out for them,” Neill said.
“David Eby’s BC NDP team is taking real action to build more affordable housing, fight global inflation and rising interest rates, and deliver better health care sooner.”
BC Premier David Eby said he welcomes Neill with open arms.
“Randene has already demonstrated remarkable service to this province and understands the challenges faced by people right now,” Eby said.
“She will be a powerful advocate for everyone in Powell River-Sunshine Coast.”
Neill joins Eby and 91 other BC NDP candidates in this fall’s provincial election.
