Politics

Former Global BC anchor Randene Neill nominated as BC NDP candidate

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 8, 2024 9:56 pm
1 min read
Unofficial kick-off to BC NP election campaign
RELATED VIDEO: It was the end of the spring session at the B.C. legislature on Thursday, but it could have been confused with an election writ drop. As Premier David Eby made it clear, but there's no mistaking the jockeying for votes is already underway. Richard Zussman reports on what provincial politics will look like this summer. – May 17, 2024
Former Global BC award-winning journalist and anchor Randene Neill will be carrying the BC NDP banner in Powell River-Sunshine Coast.

Neill, a journalist and anchor with two decades of experience, has won the BC NDP nomination for the riding.

The party reports she has been volunteering with the Pender Harbour Living Heritage Society and was previously with the Turning Point Recovery Society and the BC Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

In a statement, Neill said she will be fighting for more affordable housing.

“Housing costs are expensive across Canada, around the world, and here at home in Powell River and the Sunshine Coast. It’s why people living here need a government on their side looking out for them,” Neill said.

“David Eby’s BC NDP team is taking real action to build more affordable housing, fight global inflation and rising interest rates, and deliver better health care sooner.”

Former Global BC anchor and reporter Randene Neill has won the BC NDP nomination for the riding of Powell River-Sunshine Coast. View image in full screen
Former Global BC anchor and reporter Randene Neill has won the BC NDP nomination for the riding of Powell River-Sunshine Coast. BC NDP

BC Premier David Eby said he welcomes Neill with open arms.

“Randene has already demonstrated remarkable service to this province and understands the challenges faced by people right now,” Eby said.

“She will be a powerful advocate for everyone in Powell River-Sunshine Coast.”

Neill joins Eby and 91 other BC NDP candidates in this fall’s provincial election.

