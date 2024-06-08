Regina teacher reflects on career at Holy Rosary Community School before demolition

Send this page to someone via email

After 117 years, Holy Rosary Community School in Regina will usher its last graduating class.

“Just seeing these kids grow, and learn so much has been amazing, the community has been amazing, it’s like a small town and I’m really going to miss that,” said Cheri Meadowcroft, teacher at Holy Rosary Community School.

The school will be demolished in late June and students will attend Sacred Heart Community School instead in the fall.

“The community is amazing,” Meadowcroft said. “There’s children whose parents went to this school and whole generations.”

Meadowcroft said some of the students are anxious about going to a new school, but others are excited. She said staff transfers haven’t been solidified yet.

She said the school has been a staple in the community.

“It’ll be sad to see something different here but again, change is good and new opportunities, new experiences, new things for community might be the best thing to happen in a long time.”

Meadowcroft said she hopes the lot will be used for a community centre or garden or a facility with senior and children’s programming.

“Staffing will come out hopefully next week and then we’ll know for sure,” she said.

Alumni visited the school last week for a final walk through the halls.