Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Toronto police investigate one suspected hate crime, make arrest in another

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2024 1:17 pm
1 min read
A closeup of the side of a Toronto police cruiser.
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say they are investigating a suspected hate-motivated crime and have made an arrest in another case that took place in recent weeks.

They allege a man began yelling anti-Muslim comments on a subway train on May 12 and then assaulted a victim who was travelling with her friend.

Police say bystanders intervened and the man fled the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West.

The suspect is described as having a slim build, a beard and a moustache, and was wearing a dark blue vest with small Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors logos on it, as well as a light-coloured Adidas baseball hat.

Police also say they’ve arrested a 33-year-old Toronto man after a rock was thrown through the window of a synagogue in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area on June 1.

Police say the suspect has been charged with mischief to religious property and failing to comply with a probation order.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

