One man was taken to hospital after being hit by a train earlier today in Transcona.

It happened just before 5 p.m.. on Peguis Street between Concordia and Prairie Crocus.

Road Closure – Peguis St between Concordia and Prairie Crocus due to an accident. Information at this time is that this will be a lengthy closure. Will keep everyone updated. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 7, 2024

Police were on scene for about four hours, before the road reopened around 9 p.m.

Officers could not provide an update on the victim’s condition.