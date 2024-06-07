Winnipeg woman, 76, killed in rural Manitoba highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 76-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a crash in the RM of West St. Paul, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police were conducting speed enforcement around noon on Thursday, when an officer heard a crash nearby at Highway 8 and Northumberland Road.

At the scene, the officer found the woman, who had been driving a westbound SUV, unresponsive. A passenger, also 76, was also injured.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Both were from Winnipeg and rushed to hospital in the city, where the driver died of her injuries and the passenger remains in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle — a 27-year-old Ste. Agathe woman — wasn’t injured in the crash.