Saskatoon police investigate early morning stabbing

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating following an early morning stabbing.

On Friday morning, police say they were dispatched to the 200 block of Avenue K South for a report of an injured person at 2:40 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located the 36-year-old male victim suffering from what was believed to be a non-life-threatening stab wound,” police stated. “He was transported to hospital by paramedics for further treatment of his injury.”

Police learned the victim was walking in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue K South when he was approached by multiple men on bikes. Police say that was when the victim was stabbed. They added that the suspects and victim are not believed to have known one another.

Members of the SPS serious assault unit continue to investigate.