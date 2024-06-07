Driver in custody after hit and run that killed Winnipeg cyclist: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old driver accused in a hit-and-run incident that sent a Winnipeg cyclist to hospital in critical condition — where he later died — is in police custody.

The crash took place around 7 a.m. Thursday on Wellington Crescent near Cockburn Street.

Police said a white BMW was being driven at a high speed when it hit the 61-year-old cyclist and caused fatal injuries.

The suspect is facing charges of dangerous operation causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.