Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver in custody after hit and run that killed Winnipeg cyclist: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 1:39 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police at the scene of a serious crash on Wellington Crescent. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the scene of a serious crash on Wellington Crescent. Michael Draven / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 19-year-old driver accused in a hit-and-run incident that sent a Winnipeg cyclist to hospital in critical condition — where he later died — is in police custody.

The crash took place around 7 a.m. Thursday on Wellington Crescent near Cockburn Street.

Police said a white BMW was being driven at a high speed when it hit the 61-year-old cyclist and caused fatal injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect is facing charges of dangerous operation causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Click to play video: 'Cyclists, motorists need to respect each other on Winnipeg streets, mayor says'
Cyclists, motorists need to respect each other on Winnipeg streets, mayor says
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices