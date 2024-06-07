Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police charge Moose Jaw man after vehicle collision involving pedestrian

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
One man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted another man in North Central Regina on Wednesday night. View image in full screen
A 37-year-old man from Moose Jaw was charged in relation to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Thursday in Regina. Alexa Huffman / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regina police charged a 37-year-old man from Moose Jaw in relation to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

On Thursday, police were told that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Park Street.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police and EMS assisted the victim, a woman, at the scene. She was then taken to hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. “Initial investigations at the scene indicated that the victim had been struck by a truck, which had left the scene.”

Later that day, Regina police found the suspected vehicle parked at Cooksley Bay and arrested Joseph Neustaeter, who was charged with failing to stop after an accident that resulted in bodily harm.

Trending Now

The man will make his first appearance in provincial court on July 15.

 

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices