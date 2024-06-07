Police charge Moose Jaw man after vehicle collision involving pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police charged a 37-year-old man from Moose Jaw in relation to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

On Thursday, police were told that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Park Street.

Police and EMS assisted the victim, a woman, at the scene. She was then taken to hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. “Initial investigations at the scene indicated that the victim had been struck by a truck, which had left the scene.”

Later that day, Regina police found the suspected vehicle parked at Cooksley Bay and arrested Joseph Neustaeter, who was charged with failing to stop after an accident that resulted in bodily harm.

The man will make his first appearance in provincial court on July 15.