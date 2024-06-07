Menu

Traffic

‘Unknown object’ in Highway 1 incident now believed to be large rock

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 5:10 pm
1 min read
B.C. driver in critical condition after unknown object crashed through windshield
B.C. driver in critical condition after unknown object crashed through windshield
A driver is listed in critical condition after an unknown object crashed through their windshield on Highway 1 in Burnaby. The incident happened just before noon on Thursday near the Willingdon exit.
As a driver remains in critical condition in hospital on Friday morning after an object smashed through their windshield on Highway 1 Thursday, BC Highway Patrol says the object is believed to be a large rock.

On June 6 at approximately 11:24 a.m., BC Highway Patrol officers were called to Highway 1 near the Willingdon exit and found a white sedan with a smashed windshield.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The driver was rushed to the hospital.

It is still unclear where the rock came from.

BC Highway Patrol is investigating and looking for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact BC Highway Patrol – Burnaby at 604-526-9744.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Traffic chaos in Metro Vancouver after driver critically injured by debris through windshield'
Traffic chaos in Metro Vancouver after driver critically injured by debris through windshield
