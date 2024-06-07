‘Unknown object’ in Highway 1 incident now believed to be large rock

Send this page to someone via email

As a driver remains in critical condition in hospital on Friday morning after an object smashed through their windshield on Highway 1 Thursday, BC Highway Patrol says the object is believed to be a large rock.

On June 6 at approximately 11:24 a.m., BC Highway Patrol officers were called to Highway 1 near the Willingdon exit and found a white sedan with a smashed windshield.

The driver was rushed to the hospital.

It is still unclear where the rock came from.

BC Highway Patrol is investigating and looking for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact BC Highway Patrol – Burnaby at 604-526-9744.

More to come…