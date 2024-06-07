Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta trial of 2 men charged with conspiracy to commit murder hearing RCMP evidence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coutts blockade conspiracy trial begins'
Coutts blockade conspiracy trial begins
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 6, 2024) The trial has begun for two men accused of conspiring to murder officers during the Coutts blockade in 2022, should police have used force.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Jurors at the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade two years ago will get to hear their first full day of evidence today.

Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert are on trial charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the protest in early 2022.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They were arrested after RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers.

The blockade paralyzed traffic at the busy Canada-United States border crossing for two weeks amid broader protests at what some perceived as unfair and unnecessary government restrictions and vaccine mandates in the fight against COVID-19.

Trending Now

In his opening statements, a Crown prosecutor told the five-man, nine-woman jury that the two men conspired to kill police officers and were planning for what they believed was an inevitable and violent event.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP Sgt. Greg Tulloch, who acted as a liaison with the protesters, will continue his testimony when court resumes.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices