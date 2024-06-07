Menu

Crime

Man who killed Quebec student in 2000 pleads guilty to separate attempted murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec suspect in decades-old murder and sex assault may have other victims, police say'
Quebec suspect in decades-old murder and sex assault may have other victims, police say
Related: Quebec provincial police are making a public appeal to anyone who recognizes an accused killer. Marc-André Grenon was arrested this week and charged with the first-degree murder of a young student 22 years ago. He’s also been linked to another crime, and now police are wondering if there may be more. Mike Armstrong reports – Oct 14, 2022
The man who was convicted earlier this year in the first-degree murder of a Quebec junior college student in 2000 has pleaded guilty in a second cold case.

Marc-André Grenon admitted Friday to attempting to murder a woman who was found assaulted and left for dead in Quebec City in July 2000, months after police discovered the body of Guylaine Potvin about 180 kilometres north.

Prosecutor Pierre-Alexandre Bernard said outside the courtroom that Grenon pleaded guilty in the second cold case because of the “strong and convincing evidence” against him, including his DNA found at the scene of the crime.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In February, a jury convicted Grenon of sexually assaulting and killing 19-year-old Potvin after he broke into her Saguenay, Que., apartment while she was sleeping.

Police had honed in on the suspect more than 22 years after the two crimes when a project tracking Y chromosomes — which are passed down from father to son — suggested the previously unidentified DNA left by Potvin’s killer was connected to the last name Grenon.

Bernard said Grenon has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, which he will serve at the same time as the 25-year sentence for Potvin’s murder.

The prosecutor says Grenon’s lawyers have dropped their appeal of his first-degree murder conviction.

Click to play video: 'Quebec man charged in cold case murder of 10-year-old in 1994'
Quebec man charged in cold case murder of 10-year-old in 1994
© 2024 The Canadian Press

