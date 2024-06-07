Alberta records 5 tornadoes in 1 day

Five tornadoes happened in one day in Alberta earlier this week.
All of the tornadoes happened on Monday afternoon in central Alberta, according to an Environment and Climate Change Canada weather summary released Thursday night.
ECCC said four of the twisters happened near Edberg, Alta., between 2:38 p.m. and 2:56 p.m. Edberg is a village located about 120 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
The national weather agency said it received many pictures and videos from the area, including damage to a farm.
The estimated wind gusts ranged from 115 to 130 kilometres per hour. All four tornadoes have been rated as EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale which ranges from 0 to 6.
The fifth tornado happened southeast of Gadsby, Alta., at about 4:45 p.m. Monday.
ECCC said no damage happened as a result of this tornado and as such, the event was assessed at a default EF0 rating.
A tornado watch was issued on Monday afternoon for a swath of central Alberta. At the time, ECCC said conditions were favourable for the development of funnel clouds and possibly brief, weak tornadoes.
