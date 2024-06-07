Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Kawasaki engines in some lawn, garden equipment recalled due to safety hazard

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 11:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Canada recalls thousands of NÜTRL tumblers after dozens reported illness'
Health Canada recalls thousands of NÜTRL tumblers after dozens reported illness
WATCH: Health Canada recalls thousands of NÜTRL tumblers after dozens reported illness – May 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kawasaki engines in some Bad Boy Mowers, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere and Kubota brand lawn and garden equipment have been recalled due to a fire and burn hazard.

The safety hazard is related to the voltage regulator on some of the Kawasaki engines.

“The hazard relates to the possibility of thermal events with the subject voltage regulator. The Kawasaki engines can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” stated the recall, posted Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The recall affects certain model numbers that can be found on the government of Canada’s website.

About 900 units of the affected product were sold in Canada while 68,500 were sold in the U.S. There have been no reports of fire or injuries in Canada but eight reports of fire in the U.S. with no injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The affected products were sold between April 2021 and December 2023.

Trending Now

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled Kawasaki engines immediately and schedule a free repair.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Frito Lay Canada recalling products over salmonella risks'
Health Matters: Frito Lay Canada recalling products over salmonella risks
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices