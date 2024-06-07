Kawasaki engines in some lawn, garden equipment recalled due to safety hazard

Send this page to someone via email

Kawasaki engines in some Bad Boy Mowers, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere and Kubota brand lawn and garden equipment have been recalled due to a fire and burn hazard.

The safety hazard is related to the voltage regulator on some of the Kawasaki engines.

“The hazard relates to the possibility of thermal events with the subject voltage regulator. The Kawasaki engines can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” stated the recall, posted Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The recall affects certain model numbers that can be found on the government of Canada’s website.

About 900 units of the affected product were sold in Canada while 68,500 were sold in the U.S. There have been no reports of fire or injuries in Canada but eight reports of fire in the U.S. with no injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The affected products were sold between April 2021 and December 2023.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled Kawasaki engines immediately and schedule a free repair.